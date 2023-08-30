Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of ‘Nazism’ — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow considers threats by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to take medical supplies away from the Russian people as inadmissible and neo-Nazist, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"EU restrictions are above all an instrument of intimidation and blackmail. We deem these new direct threats against Russians by Borrell unacceptable," the diplomat said commenting on remarks by the top EU diplomat that Europe has not yet introduced any restrictions on supplies of pharmaceuticals, food and medical equipment to Russia.

"Perhaps, he should be reminded of the siege of Leningrad? The Nazis had the same logic - deprive people of food and watch them die in the city. What kind of a repetition of the criminal Nazi logic at the level of the EU leadership is this? <…> This is simply a manifestation of neo-Nazism," she stressed.

This time, Borrell is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Zakharova noted. "This wishful thinking is in vain. Those economic calculations prepared by European officials for Borrell are an attempt by Western spin doctors to create the illusion that Russia is weak for the unsuspecting public," the diplomat added.