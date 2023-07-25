Russian forces liberate Sergeyevka community in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the settlement of Sergeyevka in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the course of successful counter-attack operations by units of the 15th motor rifle brigade under the skilled command of Lieutenant-Colonel Builov, the settlement of Sergeyevka was liberated," the spokesman said.

In the area of the Serebryansky forest, Russian forces moved 1.5 km into the depth of the Ukrainian army’s defensive lines and their total advance in the Krasny Liman area equaled 4 km. In addition, Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in that direction over the past 24 hours, the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 190 Ukrainian personnel, six armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, two D-20 howitzers, one D-30 gun, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," he said.

In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group and also "destroyed ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 44th motorized infantry brigade and 100th territorial defense brigade," the general reported.