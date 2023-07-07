US remarks on Russian military actions in Syria devoid of common sense — ambassador

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The Pentagon’s remarks about Russia allegedly obstructing US efforts to combat terrorism in Syria are devoid of common sense, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"We believe that such remarks, that are sometimes beyond the bounds of decency, on highly professional actions of the Russian military personnel in Syria are devoid of common sense. They divert attention from the fact that Americans themselves on a daily basis violate flight safety rules in the Syrian air space," the diplomat said.

He reiterated that unlike the Russian military, the US armed forces are deployed in the Syrian Arab Republic contrary to international law.

"In essence, they occupy the specific regions, masking their actions with the necessity to carry out counter-terrorism tasks," he said.

"The Unites States policy on Syria is undoubtedly deeply disruptive. Not only does it hinder the stabilization of the situation as well as restoration of the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, but also it has negative implications for the whole Middle East," Antonov added.

On Thursday, the Pentagon published video footage allegedly showing an interaction of Russian Su-25 fighter jets and US MQ-9 Reaper drones. The US Department of Defense claims that one Russian aircraft approached the US drone on July 5, 2023 in the Syrian airspace and "dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing the US aircraft to conduct evasive maneuvers." Another Su-25 "engaged their aircraft's afterburner while positioned in front one of the MQ-9s, reducing the U.S. operator's ability to safely operate the drone."

At the same time, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday the US-led international coalition’s drones were seen flying over an area of the Russian-Syrian drills five times during the past day in violation of flight safety rules. The Russian side once again expressed concern over the systemic violations of the deconfliction protocols linked with the flights of the coalition’s drones.

On Thursday, the Russian military official expressed his concern over the fact that US drones use their electronic fire guidance systems on Russian warplanes, automatically triggering their defensive aide suites.