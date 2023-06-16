Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region registers over 30 Ukrainian strikes in 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired more than 30 rounds of various munitions at communities in the borderline Belgorod Region on Thursday, but no casualties or destruction were reported, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, [Ukrainian] artillery shelled the village of Belyanka with ten incoming strikes recorded. Seven mortar shells were fired at the village of Pervomaysky, and two mortar shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, while one mortar shell [was fired] at the town of Shebekino. There were no casualties or destruction in any of the population centers," he said.

According to Gladkov, overall on June 15 Ukrainian troops fired over 30 rounds of various types of ordnance at population centers in the Belgorod Region. No casualties or destruction were recorded over the 24-hour period.

In the Belgorod Region, Ukrainian artillery shelled the Nekhoteyevka border crossing point seven times. Two anti-tank guided missiles were launched at the village of Shchetinovka. One mortar shell was fired at the village of Verigovka in the Valuysky Municipal District.

The outskirts of the village of Tishanka, Volokonovsky District, were bombarded with nine strikes and three mortar shells were fired near the village of Gorkovsky, Grayvoronsky District. "In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, the adversary attacked near the village of Popovka using four kamikaze drones without any consequences," the governor added.