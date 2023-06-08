Kiev’s regime delivers strike on Lugansk by Storm Shadow missiles, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime delivered a strike on Lugansk presumably by Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, military expert from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov said on Thursday.

"Explosions sounded in Lugansk. Presumably, Ukrainian Neo-Nazis delivered a strike against the city by Storm Shadow missiles," the officer wrote on his Telegram channel.

The sound of flying missiles was heard in the center of Lugansk at about 10:05 a.m. Moscow time and several explosions sounded a couple of minutes later.

Meanwhile, LPR people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko wrote on his Telegram channel that the strike had been delivered from the northwestern direction, according to preliminary data. He said that most likely Storm Shadow missiles had been used, judging by their typical signs.