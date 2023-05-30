Burundi to send high-level delegation to SPIEF — Lavrov

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. Burundi will send a high-level delegation to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this speaking at a press conference following talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of Burundi Albert Shingiro.

"Good prospects are opening up for the search for new forms of interaction thanks to the forthcoming participation of a high-level Burundian delegation in the work of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held in mid-June," the Russian top diplomat said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the list of foreign guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is still being finalized.

The 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is the largest economic forum in Russia, will be held on June 14-17. The SPIEF plenary session is traditionally attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This year, as Putin indicated earlier, the labor market will be in the focus of the SPIEF.