Russia’s new envoy to UNESCO notes good prospects for cooperation with China

PARIS, March 24. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent envoy to UNESCO, Rinat Alyautdinov, highly assessed the prospects for cooperation with the Chinese delegation within the framework of the organization, noting that the two countries’ priorities are similar.

"Since my arrival, I have already had several meetings with China’s permanent envoy to UNESCO," he said in an interview with TASS, adding that his Chinese colleague has extensive experience in the field of education and is highly knowledgeable about the work of the organization itself.

"Our delegations at the organization closely interact on a wide range of issues, provide assistance to each other in steering bodies, and consistently advocate for the depoliticization of UNESCO activities. I think that we have good prospects for cooperation, including within the framework of BRICS, ahead," the Russian envoy added.

During their latest conversation, the sides discussed the results of the meeting of the two countries’ leaders and agreed to base their actions on the joint statement by Russia and China, issued on March 21. According to the document posted on the Kremlin’s website, Moscow and Beijing consider it necessary to continue reinforcing the potential of UNESCO as a universal intergovernmental forum in the humanitarian field, as well as to facilitate the maintenance on this platform of a truly multifaceted, mutually respectful and professional dialogue aimed at a results-oriented search for consensus among member states and the promotion of a unifying agenda.