About 100 Ukrainian troops from Donbass hospitalized with frostbite — LPR militia

LUGANSK, January 10. /TASS/. About 100 Ukrainian troops from Donbass were hospitalized with frostbite in recent days, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Tuesday.

"About 100 troops with various degrees of frostbite were taken to Ukrainian medical facilities from the zone of the special military operation in recent days. Most of the hospitalized patients were heavily drunk," he said.

According to Marochko, about 40% of the hospitalized Ukrainian service members with heavy frostbite had to undergo limb amputation.

The temperature currently stands at minus 12-14 degrees Celsius (10.4-6.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Lugansk People’s Republic.