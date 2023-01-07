Zaporozhye head says Ukraine disrespects human values by refusing to support ceasefire

MELITOPOL, January 7. /TASS/. Yevgeny Balitsky, acting governor of the Zaporozhye Region, on Saturday said the Ukrainian government is disrespecting human values by refusing to support the ceasefire along the combat engagement line.

"Expectedly, the Kiev regime, acting at the behest of its Western handlers, hasn’t supported the lightful initiative of a Christmas truce. It demonstrates yet again that Nazism, which reigns supreme in the former Ukraine, doesn’t have anything in common with Christianity, Orthodoxy and is deprived of human values," he wrote on Telegram.

Balitsky said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a ceasefire along the line of combat engagement and called on Kiev to follow the example to allow believers to celebrate Christmas.

Putin ordered on January 5 that a ceasefire be established along the combat engagement line in the area of the special military operation from 12:00 of January 6 through 24:00 of January 7. The Ukrainian government has reacted negatively to the idea of a ceasefire for Christmas.

The Ukrainian military shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic, including Donetsk, multiple times after 12:00 of January 6. It was also reported that Russian military positions came under fire near Lisichansk. The town of Alyoshky in the Kherson Region was also shelled, with three people sustaining wounds.