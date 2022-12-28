Putin's trip to Pskov region canceled due to unfavorable flying conditions

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the Pskov Region on December 28, and will instead take part in the opening of the Titan-Polymer plant remotely, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"He was supposed to fly to the Pskov Region tonight, on a business trip, but in the end, due to flight conditions it is not possible. He will hold a video conference from St. Petersburg, during which the Titan-Polymer plant will be inaugurated (in this region - TASS)," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov noted that the new plant would be used to produce polymer products, which are needed both for pharmaceutical purposes and for the production of various types of packaging. "Quite important, high-tech production," Peskov concluded.

He also added that during the event, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov would talk about the development of chemical production in the medium term, and the plant’s management would also make presentations.