Russian federal agents find caches of munitions in LPR meant for New Year terror attacks

LUGANSK, December 23. /TASS/. Russian special services agents have unearthed two caches of munitions in the Lugansk People’s Republic, which Ukrainian saboteurs planned to use for terrorist attacks in the region over the New Year’s holidays, a member of the region’s law enforcement agencies told TASS on Friday.

"Thanks to the efforts of Svetlichnoye, a community in the LPR, Russian special agents have discovered two caches of munitions that were meant for Ukrainian saboteurs to stage terrorist attacks on the territory of the republic against civilians over the New Year’s holidays. The munitions found in a ruined building of a local school included ten 82 mm mines and twenty-four 125 mm blast-fragmentation and hollow charge rounds," the law enforcement representative said.

Bomb specialists have destroyed the munitions.