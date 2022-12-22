More fighting, more losses, Putin warns

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. A rise in military activities in Ukraine will lead to unnecessary losses, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

Asked if he sees any threat that the special military operation will be protracted, he said: "As for what is happening and how. I have said many times that a rise in military activities leads to unnecessary losses. Many a little makes a mickle."

The president noted that the goal of Russia’s special military operation was to end the conflict that had broken out in 2014, and the sooner that happens, the better.