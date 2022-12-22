Unlike Ukraine, Russia has never rejected talks, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Unlike Kiev, Moscow has never refused to negotiate, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"One way or another, all armed conflicts end diplomatically with some kind of negotiations. We have never rejected [talks]. It is the Ukrainian leadership that forbade itself from holding talks," he noted.

The head of state added that the Ukrainian authorities must acknowledge the need for talks. "Sooner or later, of course, any parties in conflict sit down and negotiate. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We've never given up on that," he noted.