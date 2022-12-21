Russia to set up group of forces in northwest due to NATO’s actions, says minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. It is necessary to take steps to create a respective group of forces in Russia’s northwest due to NATO’s growing military potential, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the final board meeting of the ministry attended by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Considering NATO’s strive to boost its military potential close to Russia’s borders, as well as expand the North Atlantic Alliance through Finland and Sweden, it is necessary to take countermeasures to create a respective group of forces in Russia’s northwest," he said.

Meanwhile, the Russian military forces continue expanding the geography of international military and military-technical cooperation despite the West’s attempts to isolate the country, the minister noted.

Despite the attempts of the collective West to isolate Russia, we continue expanding the geography of international military and military-technical cooperation. The Defense Ministry is developing the relations with the armed forces of 109 states of Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America," he said, adding that the ministry held 350 major international events in 2022.