Russia self-sufficient, unlike some neighbors receiving 'handouts' from others — Putin

/MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia has everything to build up its potential, unlike many other countries that enjoy "only handouts" from others, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Defense Ministry meeting on Wednesday.

"I would like to emphasize that in Russia - and there are few such countries in the world, not to mention our neighbors, who will soon have nothing at all, they will only have handouts in the form of money, weapons and ammunition - but everything is quite different in Russia. We have everything, and I would like to stress, everything, all the capabilities to boost this potential. We will certainly do so without any concessions," he said.

"And unlike many other countries, as I have just said, [Russia will do it] on its own scientific, technological, industrial and human resource base. We will develop it," the president added.

In addition, Putin pointed out that all these tasks would be accomplished without harming the economy or social area.

"All the plans outlined here, all our tasks for the future will be solved and all the plans will be implemented," he concluded.