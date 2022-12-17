No one expects breakthroughs at consultations between IAEA, Iran - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the upcoming consultations between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran though no one expects any breakthroughs, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS.

"We welcome the consultations that the IAEA and Iran are set to hold in Tehran in the coming days," he noted.

The Russian envoy pointed out that the consultations had been scheduled for the second half of November but the "untimely and counterproductive" resolution that the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France had presented at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors, seeking to put pressure on Iran, had postponed the talks.