EU countries freeze Russian private assets worth 19 bln euros — newspaper

BUDAPEST, December 16. /TASS/. The authorities of the EU countries have frozen Russian private assets to the tune of 19 billion euros during the period of sanctions, the Hungarian newspaper Nepszava reported on Friday with reference to the data of the European Commission it managed to obtain.

"The total amount of Russian private assets frozen in EU member states today is about 19 billion euros. The exact amount of seized Russian state assets is unknown," the publication noted.

Nepszava also reported that "as of November 25, Hungary has frozen Russian assets in the amount of 870 million euros."

"According to the latest report, in Italy the authorities laid their hands on [the assets worth] 2.3 billion euros, in Germany - on 2.2 billion euros, in Austria - on almost 1.8 billion euros of Russian and partially Belarusian assets, while in Bulgaria - on 11.3 million euros, in the Czech Republic - on 10.8 million euros, and in Slovakia - on 4.9 million euros," the newspaper noted.