MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The strikes on the Ukrainian power grid have slowed the deliveries of munitions by a factor of two to three, Rodion Miroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, said on Channel One on Friday.

"Now we know for sure that the strikes on the power grid have taken a toll. First, the delivery time for ammo has slowed down about two or three times, and it can be felt on the front lines," he said.

Miroshnik added that "the intensity of fire has lessened" in several directions.

On Friday, the Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo declared an emergency due to damaged power infrastructure.

On November 23, all three operating nuclear power plants were cut off from the power grid in Ukraine, as an air alert was issued throughout the country that day, which lasted for more than two hours. On December 13, the Energy Ministry said that all nine units of the Kiev-controlled nuclear power plants had been reconnected to the grid and were operating at full capacity.

As of the beginning of 2022, Ukraine had four operating NPPs with 15 power units and a total capacity of 13.88 GW. Another nuclear facility, the Chernobyl NPP, was decommissioned in 2000. Since late February 2022, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its six units have been under the protection of the Russian military.