Ukrainian forces fire ten Grad rockets at Gorlovka

DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired ten rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers at Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s War Crimes said.

"We recorded shelling by Ukrainian armed formations in the direction of Gorlovka, as ten rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad systems," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

The mission reported that Ukrainian forces opened fire at 5.40 p.m. Moscow time and Gorlovka’s Russky Krai neighborhood was pounded.

Earlier in the day, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported that using Grad systems, the Ukrainian army had twice shelled Donetsk and hit Makeyevka once as well.