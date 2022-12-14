DPR soldiers exchanged for Ukrainian POWs were beaten, denied medical aid

DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic’s soldiers who had been kept in captivity before being exchanged for Ukrainian POWs have health problems due to beatings they received and refusal of medical assistance, the DPR’s human rights commissioner Darya Morozova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Absolutely all the released soldiers have health problems. Those replaced in November and December, unfortunately, are no exception. They have injuries suffered as a result of severe beatings in captivity, and complications after bullet and shrapnel wounds, which were a result of denial of medical care," she said.

Some soldiers are in very serious condition. They are undergoing treatment in other regions of Russia and others, on the territory of the DPR.

"After treatment and rehabilitation, which, among other things, is aimed at restoring the morale and psychological condition of military personnel, soldiers who are physically fit for further service go back to military units," she added.

Morozova told TASS that on Tuesday, 104 DPR soldiers returned home after being released from Ukrainian captivity. She added that a total of 135 DPR soldiers have been released from captivity, and 31 of them are being treated in other regions of Russia.