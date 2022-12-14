Russian troops eliminate five Ukrainian subversive groups in Donbass — top brass

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated five Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, strikes were delivered against a column of the Ukrainian army’s reserves. In addition, five enemy subversive/reconnaissance groups were eliminated in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed roughly 100 Ukrainian troops in four communities in the Kharkov Region and one community in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, as many as 100 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored personnel carrier and six pickup trucks were eliminated as a result of artillery fire against the amassment areas of the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military equipment in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabayevka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces thwarted three counter-attacks by Ukrainian assault groups advancing towards two communities in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire and active offensive operations of Russian troops thwarted counter-attacks by three Ukrainian assault groups advancing towards the settlements of Ploshchanka and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost over 60 soldiers killed and wounded, one infantry fighting vehicle and two pickup trucks in that area, the general specified.

Russian forces established control of the major part of the settlement of Vodyanoye in their offensive in the Donetsk area, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the major part of the settlement of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic was placed under control as a result of offensive operations by Russian troops. About 50 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, three armored combat vehicles and four pickup trucks were eliminated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled counter-attacks by four Ukrainian assault groups in the southern Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, four Ukrainian assault groups attempted to counter-attack the Russian troop positions in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Novomayorskoye and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. All the counter-attacks were repelled and the enemy was pushed back to initial positions," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 80 soldiers, three combat armored vehicles and four motor vehicles during the battles in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces delivered strikes at Ukrainian military columns in the Donetsk People’s Republic, thwarting the enemy’s attempt to redeploy reserves to the southern Donetsk area, Konashenkov reported.

"An attempt to redeploy the enemy reserves was thwarted as a result of strikes at Ukrainian army columns in areas near the communities of Novosyolka and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wiped out the command post of the Ukrainian battlegroup Liman near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the community of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command post of the Ukrainian army’s operational-tactical battlegroup Liman was obliterated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed two US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radars of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka and Kalinina in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radars of US manufacture were destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the area of the community of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces obliterated a missile/artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army, the general said.

Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s ammunition depot of about 2,000 Grad rockets in Kramatorsk in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the community of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 81st air mobile brigade storing about 2,000 rockets of Grad multiple launch rocket systems and over 3,000 artillery shells of various caliber was wiped out," the spokesman said.

Russian air defense forces destroyed a HIMARS rocket and three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Peremozhnoye and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region and Rachevka in the Kherson Region. In addition, a rocket of the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was intercepted near the community of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 343 Ukrainian warplanes, 183 helicopters, 2,658 unmanned aerial vehicles, 396 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,099 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 931 multiple rocket launchers, 3,685 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,599 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.