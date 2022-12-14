Kiev fires over 700 HIMARS rockets at Donbass since onset of NATO arms supplies — mission

DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has fired over 700 HIMARS rockets into the residential areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) since NATO commenced its arms supplies to the Zelensky regime, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Wednesday.

"Over the 191 days of the use of armaments supplied by the alliance, more than 15,000 munitions have been fired from 155mm guns, over 700 rockets have been launched from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and there have been more than 10 instances of using RM-70 (122mm) rocket launchers against residential areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," the mission specified.

The Kiev regime’s bombardments from these types of weapons have damaged 311 apartment buildings, 633 private homes and 363 infrastructural facilities, it said.

DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova earlier said that she had appealed to the UN over the humanitarian catastrophe rapidly developing in Donbass due to the Ukrainian military’s bombardments. The DPR human rights envoy called on the UN to hold Ukraine accountable and immediately take measures to halt the deliveries of Western armaments used for the Kiev regime’s ongoing campaign of terrorism and murder of Donbass civilians.