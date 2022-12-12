Ukrainian troops shell LPR’s Kremennaya from 155mm artillery systems

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) from 155mm artillery systems used in NATO countries, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"A shelling attack on the settlement of Kremennaya was staged by Ukrainian troops at 14:30 Moscow time with the used of 155mm artillery systems. Four shells were fired," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Information about possible casualties and damages is being verified.

Last night, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Svatovo in the LPR from 155mm artillery systems.