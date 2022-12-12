Pristina, supported by the West, blatantly bids on use of force, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Pristina, supported by the US and the EU, blatantly bids on the use of force in the situation around Kosovo, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said Monday.

"At this stage, [Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic] seeks to resolve this escalation, to find a peaceful way out of this spiral, without letting it evolve into the hot phase. But I repeat, it is extremely difficult, because Pristina quite openly, blatantly bids on harsh, brute force, it takes over Kosovo, send more and more forces there, and, [….] most importantly, not just with enabling, but with support from the West - the US and the EU," the Russian diplomat said on Russian TV.

Commenting on the events in Kosovo, the diplomat noted the recent statement, made by German ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding the Minsk Agreements.

"I am more than certain that the situation with agreements, achieved within the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in Brussels in relation to Kosovo, it exactly the same," he noted.

"As Vucic said it quite correctly, neither Pristina nor the West implement even a single agreement. And, of course, everything indicates and directly proves that these agreements were achieved, signed and applauded to only to cover Pristina’s preparations and reinforcement for takeover of the Serbian areas of Kosovo. In this case, this is exactly the reason of what is happening at the moment," the envoy concluded.