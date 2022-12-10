West decides to take revenge on Russia for its patience with Minsk-2 derailment — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The West is unwilling to have equal cooperation with Russia, and has actually decided to take revenge on Russia only for the fact that Moscow has tolerated its indifference to Ukraine’s derailment of the Minsk agreements in the past years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview with Kazakhstan's Khabar-24 new channel on Saturday.

"There is a fashionable word - multi-vectorism. We understand it perfectly well and can cooperate mutually beneficially with everyone who is ready to do so on an equal basis. Citing absolutely made-up excuses, the West does not want to do this with the Russian Federation and in fact decided to take revenge only for the fact that for many years we tolerated its complete indifference to the sabotage of the Minsk agreements," Lavrov said.

Lavrov recalled that Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had confirmed that "nobody, including Germany, France and the rest of the West, was going to implement" the Minsk accords.

"This reaction shows absolutely vividly that the West’s plans had been frustrated," he stressed.

In an interview with the German national weekly Die Zeit published on December 7, Merkel described the conclusion of the Minsk agreements in 2014 as an attempt to give Ukraine the time to get stronger. She argued that it was clear to everyone that the conflict was stalled and the problem had not been resolved, "but this was what gave Ukraine invaluable time." She expressed doubt as to whether NATO countries would have been able to provide support to Kiev at that time to the same extent that they were doing now.