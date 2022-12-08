Ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions may be approved on Friday — Polish ambassador

WARSAW, December 8. /TASS/. The authorities of Poland expect that the ninth package of EU sanctions against Russia will be approved on Friday night, Polish ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados told Polish journalists in Brussels.

"We expect the next package of EU sanctions against Russia will be approved on Friday night," Sados said, cited by the Polska Agencja Prasowa news agency.

The package includes proposals by Poland backed by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the ambassador said. "We are significantly expanding the list of dual-purpose goods. We expand the list of companies working for the Russian military machine. We introduce a ban on investments into the Russian mining industry. Almost 200 individuals and companies will be put into sanction lists," he added.