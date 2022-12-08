Russia may rethink moratorium on shorter-, intermediate-range missiles, diplomat warns

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s moratorium on the deployment of shorter-and intermediate-range missiles is still valid, but Moscow may rethink it, if the United States deploys its systems anywhere either in Europe or in Asia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"Russia will adhere to the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range [missile] systems declared by Russian President [Vladimir Putin] until similar US-made systems are deployed anywhere in the world," the senior Russian diplomat noted. "The moratorium is still in force, but if the United States does deploy similar weapons in either the European or the Asian military theater, our position on this moratorium simply cannot stay the same. This will be a logical development," he warned.

Ryabkov said the deployment of weapons of this class in single instances might become serial and "they will start appearing in various military theaters."

"We should make sure that our security is guaranteed and we have all resources and capabilities for that," the diplomat concluded.