Washington profiting handsomely off of conflict in Ukraine, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The United States is profiting handsomely off of the current crisis in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on TV Thursday.

"The insatiability of the US military-industrial complex has no limits. And the events in Ukraine and around it are merely a pretext to fuel these appetites, including financial ones. Actually, the Americans are profiting nicely off of the current crisis in a wide array of areas: by shipping overpriced energy, and by what’s known as the constant flow of supplies from the allies’ well-depleted stockpiles of weapons to Ukraine only to be grinded down there," the diplomat specified.

Ryabkov underscored that Washington is exploiting the depletion of arsenals in order to "flex the muscles of its war machine and feed its military-industrial complex even more."