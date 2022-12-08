Russia maintains nuclear deterrence forces at high level, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces are maintained at a high level, which ensures the country’s security, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The Russian leadership has repeatedly stressed and this is what the president does, we have covered a long way in modernizing the strategic nuclear triad and our nuclear deterrence forces are maintained at a high level, which is admitted by our enemies, and so security is ensured in all its components, both nuclear and conventional," the senior Russian diplomat said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"In any case, all these figure hikes have no effect on us, our resolve and firmness in safeguarding our own interests, protecting our security and ensuring its complete and 100% provision," Ryabkov said, commenting on the US new defense budget for 2023.