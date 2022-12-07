History cannot be silenced or turned against Russia, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Historical facts cannot be glossed over, but neither can they be allowed to be used against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Human Rights Council on Wednesday, speaking in favor of commemorating the victims of political repression.

"As far as the commemoration of victims of political repression is concerned, we must not forget about this work in any case," the president said, adding "it is a challenging, painful page in history."

"History is what it is. Nothing can be silenced here. Nothing can be allowed to be used as a tool in the fight against Russia, especially nowadays," Putin emphasized.