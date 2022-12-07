Russia ready to employ all available resources to defend itself — Putin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Moscow focuses primarily on peaceful mechanisms, but, if need be, it will be ready to defend itself with all available resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights on Wednesday.

He drew attention to the fact that some in the West considered Russia "a second-rate country that simply has no right to exist at all." In addition, Putin pointed out, Western human rights organizations were created not to work for human rights, but to influence Russia’s policies.

"On our part, there can be only one answer: systematic struggle for our national interests. We will continue to act this way. May everybody stop thinking it can be otherwise. Yes, we will be doing this using various ways and means. First of all, of course, we will focus on peaceful means. But, if there is nothing else left, we will defend ourselves with all resources at our disposal," he stressed.