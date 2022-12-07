Russian troops strike Ukrainian positions used to shell nuke plant — politician

MELITOPOL, December 7. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes on Ukrainian positions in Dobraya Nadezhda, Ilyinka, Marganets and Nikopol from where the Ukrainian army has been regularly shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Energodar, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Wednesday.

"We hit the adversary’s positions in Nikopol and Marganets on the Dnieper’s right bank. We also delivered strikes on Ilyinka and Dobraya Nadezhda. These are the populated localities closest to Energodar where Ukrainian military targets were hit. Each of these four communities are across from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Energodar. The premises of the nuclear plant have been regularly shelled from there," he said.

The politician added that on the Zaporozhye front, Russian artillery has been delivering strikes on Ukrainian units in Gulyay Pole, Zaliznichnoye, Plavni and Stepovoye, "This preventive work produces results - the number of bombardments on Russian forces is decreasing," he added.

Earlier, Rogov told TASS that Russian troops have been taking the initiative in the Zaporozhye Region and currently, instead of responding, the Russian forces deliver preventive strikes on the Ukrainian positions and clusters of personnel and equipment.