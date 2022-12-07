New world system must not depend on Western whims — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The emerging new global system should not be dependent on the whims of Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"US-style globalization is probably over," he said, "Yes, some residual processes will inevitably still have to endure, but a new system is being built in parallel, both financial and logistical, which will not depend, should not depend on the whims and sense of superiority of our former Western partners."