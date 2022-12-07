India, Brazil to bring added value if they join UN Security Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia envisions that India and Brazil becoming permanent UN Security Council members would bring added value to the body, which will not happen should this status be given to Germany and Japan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the Primakov Readings International Forum Wednesday.

"We see what added value India would bring to the Security Council, knowing your positions on global and regional issues; we see what added value Brazil would bring to the Security Council, but we see no added value, should Germany and Japan also become permanent members of this UN body," he said, answering a question from a Japanese reporter.

Lavrov noted that Russia "has not observed any difference between these two countries’ positions from those of the US and NATO" for a long time now.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Japan cannot become a Security Council permanent member, because Japan refuses to recognize the outcome of World War II.

He noted that the UN Charter stipulates very clearly that all decisions made by World War II victorious powers are recognized by all UN member states.

The Minister underscored that Japan joined the UN and ratified the UN Charter, but its position violates one of its key clauses.

On October 11, Lavrov said that a reform of the UN Security Council is overdue, adding that the chronic non-representation of developing states must be resolved. He noted back then that "no additions from the West are required."