Russia to continue efforts to establish security zone around ZNPP — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia hopes the idea voiced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi concerning the establishment of a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will be implemented and will continue efforts toward it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"There are resources and areas for enlivening the work, including with the International Atomic Energy Agency. By the way, it was Russia’s initiative to ensure the permanent presence of the IAEA personnel at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. We continue efforts toward, we hope, successful implementation of IAEA Director General Mr. Grossi’s idea on the establishment of a security zone around this station," he said.

"It is clear for everyone that Russia cannot shell itself and will never do that - it is absurd. It strange that there are people in the West who heed such twisted logic," he added.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, the Russia side is conducting explanatory work with the UN secretariat as well. "It is not easy either, bearing in mind that misunderstanding of the motives and causes of the special military operation is rooted too deep in the West," the diplomat explained, adding most of the key positions in the UN secretariat are occupied by "the collective West’s proteges."

"As a matter of fact, the West has privatized this organization’s secretariat, but we have no other. And we will continue to explain the situation to everyone who deals with these topics," Ryabkov stressed.