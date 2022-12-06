New EU sanctions against Russia to include broadcast channels ban — newspaper

TASS, December 6. The draft of a new package of the European Union’s sanctions against Russia will include a ban on broadcasting four of Russia’s channels and export control of dual-purpose goods worth over 2.3 bln euro, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the next package of restrictions against Russia will include a ban on cooperation with Russian marketing and market research companies. The EU also plans to introduce control over nondefense technologies export.

EU diplomats will submit the draft package of anti-Russian sanctions this week, the newspaper reports. New measures are planned to be agreed by the end of the next week, the Financial Times added.

The EU intends to suggest mining sector restrictions as part of the ninth package of sanctions, the newspaper reported earlier. This refers to a ban on new investments in the sector, with the exception of certain mining products. It is also proposed to impose a ban on transactions with three more Russian banks.