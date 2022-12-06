Russian forces gain initiative in Zaporozhye Region, politician says

MELITOPOL, December 6. /TASS/. The initiative in the Zaporozhye Region is shifting to Russian forces, who carry out pre-emptive strikes on enemy positions instead of reacting, says Vladimir Rogov, head of the "We are Together with Russia," movement.

"If we look at the Zaporozhye contact line, we gain initiative, albeit slowly," he told TASS Tuesday. "For quite a long time, we did not have such initiative, but now we oftentimes act ahead of the enemy. This tactic has first been used about two months ago, and it has become a priority now. […] Pre-emptive strikes are being carried out, and they often land when [the enemy] undergoes combat coordination training," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces eliminated three Ukrainian rocket artillery ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye Region. According to the spokesman, Russian forces also hit a command post in Stepnoye. In addition, an ammunition depot was eliminated near the settlement of Kamenskoye, Zaporozye Region.