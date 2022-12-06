Russian air defenses down two American HARM missiles in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down two American HARM anti-radar missiles in the Kherson Region in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Morozovka in the Kherson Region, two American HARM anti-radiation missiles were shot down," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense capabilities also shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the communities of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region, Zhitlovka and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka and Sladkoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general specified.

"In addition, they intercepted 15 HIMARS and Uragan rockets in the areas of the settlements of Komissarovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Bogdanovka in the Kherson Region, Tokmak and Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov reported.

Ukraine halted the production and repair of armaments at its defense enterprises after Russia’s massive strike on December 5, the general said.

On December 5, Russian troops delivered a massive strike by air-and sea-based long-range precision weapons against Ukrainian military command centers, defense industry facilities and related energy infrastructure sites, he said.

"The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated facilities were hit. As a result of the strike, the output and repair of Ukrainian armaments at defense industry enterprises were halted, the railway carriages of military hardware for the Ukrainian army, including foreign-made weapons, were disrupted. The relocation of reserves to combat zones was impeded," the spokesman said.

Russian forces delivered no missile strikes against Kiev on December 5, Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces repelled Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 60 militants in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, preemptive artillery fire against the area of the amassed Ukrainian manpower thwarted an enemy attempt to advance towards the settlement of Kuzyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the battles, Russian forces eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles and one pickup truck, the general specified.

Russian troops gained advantageous positions in their offensive operations in the Krasny Liman area, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops conducted offensive operations, assuming advantageous frontiers and new positions," the spokesman said.

Russian troops eliminated enemy manpower and military equipment during the battles, the general said.

"As a result of artillery fire and strikes by assault and army aviation aircraft, over 80 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three combat armored vehicles and two pickup trucks were destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

Russian troops continue successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area, repelling all Ukrainian army counter-attacks, he said.

"In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue successful offensive operations. The Ukrainian army’s attempts to counter-attack the Russian units in the areas of the communities of Spornoye, Kurdyumovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic have been repelled. In the past 24 hours, over 60 Ukrainian soldiers and five combat armored vehicles were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russia’s air strikes and artillery fire pushed back Ukrainian army units in the southern Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain its lost positions in the areas of the settlements of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. Assault aircraft strikes and artillery fire halted and pushed Ukrainian army units back to initial positions," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses amounted to over 30 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, two infantry fighting vehicles and three motor vehicles, the general specified.

Russian troops destroyed three Ukrainian missile/artillery armament and ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye Region in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Gulyaypole, Stepnoye and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, three missile/artillery armament and ammunition depots were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a MiG-29 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force near the community of Yasenovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed a radar of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a radar station of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces hit a deployment site of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkov Region in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops destroyed four Ukrainian army command posts in the areas of the communities of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Stepnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Kramatorsk and Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"In addition, they struck 83 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 176 areas. In the area of the community of Ilyichevka in the Kharkov Region, a temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries was struck," the general said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 340 Ukrainian warplanes, 180 helicopters, 2,634 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,010 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 910 multiple rocket launchers, 3,662 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,484 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.