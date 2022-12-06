Death toll in Ukrainian attacks on central Donetsk rises to six, mayor says

DONETSK, December 6. /TASS/. The number of civilians killed in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in central Donetsk has increased to six, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

"According to preliminary reports, six civilians were killed in shelling of Donetsk today, and the number of those wounded is being clarified," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram messenger. Earlier, he said a civilian had been killed.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces shelled downtown Donetsk three times using Grad MLRS. As many as 20 shells were fired.