Russian air defenses down two Mi-8 military helicopters in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlement of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, in the past 24 hours, they destroyed ten unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Vishnyovoye, Kirillovka and Stepnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Krasnosyolovka and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Also, Russian air defense systems intercepted two rockets of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems near the community of Novoluganskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.

Russian forces delivered a strike against the deployment site of a Ukrainian company tactical group in the Kharkov Region in the Kupyansk direction, eliminating over 60 militants in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, a strike was delivered against the deployment site of a Ukrainian company tactical group in the area of the settlement of Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The strike eliminated enemy manpower and military equipment, the general said.

"Sixty-five Ukrainian soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles and two pickup trucks were eliminated," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian army attack in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the Krasny Liman area and eliminated two enemy subversive groups in the past day, he said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, decisive actions of Russian troops thwarted an attempt by two Ukrainian company tactical groups to advance towards the settlements of Chervonopopovka and Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian troops eliminated two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups near Raigorodka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In the past 24 hours, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 60 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three infantry fighting vehicles, one armored vehicle and four pickup trucks in the Krasny Liman area, the general specified.

Russian troops continue their successful advance in the Donetsk area, eliminating over 70 Ukrainian servicemen in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, Russian units continue their successful offensive operations. In the past 24 hours, they eliminated over 70 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles and four pickup trucks," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the southern Donetsk area, pushing the enemy back in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, Ukrainian army units made an unsuccessful attempt to counter-attack in the area of the settlement of Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As a result of damage inflicted by firepower, the enemy was pushed back to initial positions," the spokesman said.

During the battles, Russian forces wiped out as many as 30 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks, the general specified.

Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Su-25 ground attack plane and a MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian Ai Force in the skies over the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Su-25 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force in the area of the settlement of Yuryevka and a Ukrainian MiG-29 in the area of the community of Zverevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft and artillery destroyed seven Ukrainian army command posts in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery destroyed seven Ukrainian military command posts in the areas of the settlements of Kruglyakovka, Kislovka and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, Tonenkoye, Torskoye, Ivano-Daryevka and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also 72 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 193 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian forces hit deployment sites of foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Kramatorsk and Dibrovy in the Donetsk People’s Republic, foreign mercenaries’ temporary deployment sites were struck," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces obliterated a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the community of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general added.

Russian forces obliterated a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Paraskoviyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar of US manufacture was obliterated," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces wiped out a radar of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near the community of Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 339 Ukrainian warplanes, 180 helicopters, 2,628 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 surface-to-air missile systems, 6,996 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 910 multiple rocket launchers, 3,657 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,477 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.