MELITOPOL, December 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian army sites have been hit in Gulyaipole, Malinovka, Orekhov and Chervonoye located on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye Region, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Monday.

"As for the Zaporozhye Region, Ukrainian army sites were hit in Orekhov and Gulyaipole, as well as in the Malinovka and Chervonoye, that is, militants and equipment came under fire in four locations," he pointed out.

According to Rogov, trench warfare "is on the rise and artillery duels go on." "Our forces also hit [Ukrainian] firing positions in the Nikopol area, from where our side of the river had been shelled. The intensity of attacks on positions along the line of contact is above the average," he added.