Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk's Kievsky district kills two civilians — mission

DONETSK, December 2. /TASS/. The number of Donetsk civilians killed on Friday as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the city's Kievsky district has risen to two, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) told TASS.

"A man died on Levitsky Street, 19. Two people in total [were killed]," the mission said. Earlier, the DPR territorial defense headquarters reported one casualty.

Ukrainian forces fired eight shells from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems at the Kievsky district of Donetsk. The DPR mission to the JCCC told TASS that some of the shells fell near the Donetsk City shopping center, a passenger bus also came under Ukrainian fire. The number of casualties is being specified.