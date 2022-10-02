Lavrov appointed Russian President’s envoy to ratification of treaties with new regions

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and his deputy Yevgeny Ivanov his official representatives for ratification of treaties on accession of four new territories to Russia in the parliament, according to a respective decree of the head of state published on Sunday.

The issue is about treaties with the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region. Documents stipulate accession of those territories to Russia and the formation of new entities in the country.

Another decree by Putin suggests that Chairman of the Federation Council’s (upper house) Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas and head of the same committee of the State Duma (lower house) Pavel Krasheninnikov will be the president’s official representatives for consideration of draft federal constitutional laws on new territories.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.