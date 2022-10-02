Heads of Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions to be called governors

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Heads of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be provided with the status of governors, with Russian President appointing them within ten days after accession of new entities, according to decrees on recognition of treaties with regions corresponding to the Russian Constitution published on the website of the Russian Constitutional Court on Sunday.

"Russian President appoints interim top official of the region, governor, within ten days after accession of the Kherson [and Zaporozhye - TASS) Regions to Russia," the document said.