MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Kherson Region will become part of Russia as a separate entity, keeping its name, according to a decree on recognition of the treaty as corresponding to the Russian Constitution published on the website of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation on Sunday.

"According to Article 2 of the Treaty in question a new entity is formed in the Russian Federation, the Kherson Region, from the day of accession of the Kherson Region to the Russian Federation," according to the document.