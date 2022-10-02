Zaporozhye Region becomes Russian entity with its current name, says treaty

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The treaty on accession of the Zaporozhye Region to Russia stipulates the accession with its current name, according to a decree on recognition of the treaty as corresponding to the Russian Constitution published on the website of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation on Sunday.

"With regard to the treaty in question using the possibility allowed by the Russian and international legislation to apply an international treaty prior to its coming into force also means that from the moment of the signing of the treaty in question <…> the Zaporozhye Region is part of the Russian Federation as its entity," the document said.

According to the treaty, from the date of its signing the Zaporozhye Region is considered accepted to the Russian Federation, which is "in essence of the nature of principal will expression by the sides, which suggests the use in the future of the constitutional-legal procedure of the process of acceptance to the Russian Federation and the formation of its new entity, the Zaporozhye Region," the document added.