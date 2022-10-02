Constitutional Court approves accession of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions to Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Constitutional Court has approved the package of documents on accession of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region to the Russian Federation submitted by Russian President. Four respective decrees were published on the website of the Russian Constitutional Court on Sunday.

"To recognize the international Treaty that has not entered into force, between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People’s Republic on accession to the Russian Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the formation of a new entity of the Russian Federation corresponding to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. The present decree is immediately submitted to President of the Russian Federation," the first of the decrees reads.

Similar decisions have been made on three remaining agreements.