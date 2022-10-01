Russian diplomat points to West’s readiness to `use then discard’ Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. By denying fast-tracked NATO accession to Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, the West demonstrated its willingness "to use, then throw away" the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The West’s No. 1 law states: `If you were once bought, even expensively, that does not mean that you cannot be thrown away, after having been used, later," the Russian diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

On Friday, Zelensky announced a fast-track NATO membership bid. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refused to answer a direct question from reporters whether the alliance was ready to review this application.