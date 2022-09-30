Russia has many supporters globally — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. There are many like-minded people in the world who support Russia, including in Europe and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, speaking at the ceremony of accession of four new territories to Russia.

"Around the world, including in Europe and the US, as I’ve said, we have many like-minded people. And we feel, we see their support," he said.

Putin added that an anti-colonial liberation movement against "unipolar hegemony" is now developing within different countries and societies. "Its subjectivity will only grow. It is this force that will determine the future geopolitical reality," the president noted.