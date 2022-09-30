US adds family members of Russian government officials to sanctions list — Treasury

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The United States has included relatives of Russia’s Deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. This is stated in a statement released on Friday by the US Department of the Treasury.

The sanctions list includes the wife of Russian Prime Minister Vladlena Mishustina and their sons Alexey and Alexander Mishustin, wife of the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Irina Shoigu and their daughters Yulia and Ksenia Shoigu, as well as the wife of deputy head of the Security Council Svetlana Medvedeva and their son Ilya.

The list also includes, Sergey Matvienko, son of the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, family members of the head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov, including his children Roman and Zhanna Zolotov and son-in-law Yury Chechikhin. The sanctions affected the daughter of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin Anna and relatives of the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, in particular his wife Natalia and their daughters Yulia and Olga.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. In his speech at the signing ceremony, Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.